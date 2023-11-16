Mike Harris Toyota Defrauds Ministry of Lands Nine Vehicles

By A Correspondent| Revelations by acting Auditor-General Rhea Kujinga have exposed that car dealership Mike Harris Toyota did not deliver nine vehicles despite a forward payment from the Ministry of Lands.

The vehicles are part of the Auditor-General’s findings for the year ended 31 December 2022 which show that government ministries and commissions procured a number of motor vehicles from various service providers during the year, and 74 motor vehicles had not been delivered at the time of audit.

The Veterinary Services Department, which falls under the Lands ministry, bought nine motor vehicles amounting to ZW$266 509 040 from Mike Harris in February last year, which were supposed to be delivered after the signing of the contract.

However, as of 26 May 2023, the ministry had not yet received any vehicle, in violation of section 78 (2) (h) of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act [Chapter 22:23] which requires the procuring entity to ensure that every procurement contract it enters into specify the delivery date and place.

In her submissions, Kujinga said;

“This was caused by inadequate contract clauses which protect the ministry in cases of non-performance by suppliers and lack of proper review of the procurement contract.”

