Nakamba, Munetsi To Inspire Warriors
16 November 2023
Warriors coach Baltemar Brito has named his starting eleven to face Rwanda in a 2026 World Cup qualifier at the Huye Stadium this afternoon.
Zimbabwe kick start their World Cup qualifying campaign against the Wasps, with the match set to kick off at 15:00 hrs.
Below is the starting eleven;
Donovan Benard, Andrew Mbeba, Teenage Hadebe, Gerald Takwara, Divine Lunga, Brian Banda, Marvellous Nakamba, Marshall Munetsi, Admiral Muskwe, Walter Musona, Prince Dube.-Soccer24 News