New health facility for Dumba community in Beitbridge

Health service delivery is set to improve in the Dumba community of Beitbridge after the construction of a clinic in the area using devolution funds.

The once underdeveloped community of Dumba in Beitbridge East is celebrating after the construction of a new health facility through the devolution programme.

With final touches being put on the health facility, members of the community are convinced that the development is a fulfilment of the Second Republic’s commitment to universal health coverage.

“We travel for more than 20km to the next clinic and this is a relief to us,” said a Dumba villager.

“We are so grateful, our prayers have been heard,” said another.

“Imagine travelling on a scotch cart for more than 20km, this is a welcome development,” added a villager.

The local authority, which channelled devolution funds towards health service delivery, is also constructing two secondary schools while another local clinic will be electrified.

Beitbridge Rural District Council acting CEO, Mr Peter Ncube said, “We are committed to making sure that our rural folk can’t travel for more than 10km to seek medical services. Dumba Clinic is only left with a few touches and by the start of next year we should commission.”

The new clinic will service communities around Dumba, Chapongwe and Mapaye. ZBC

