Power cuts cripple hospitals

Electricity crisis across the country has intensified with hospitals being hit hard while farmers, commercial, industrial and residential consumers are enduring proctracted, debilitating load-shedding.

Power utility ZESA implemented rolling power cuts a few weeks ago.

But the crisis was bad enough this week, with load shedding lasting close to 20 hours daily.

Hospitals across the country have been the hardest, according to the Ministry of Health and Child Care spokesperson , Donald Mujiri.

“Like any other sectors in the country hospitals have experienced power cuts. The impact has been significant,” Mujiri said.

Health professionals are finding it challenging to complete their tasks during load shedding because they require electricity to run tests.

“ Power cuts have affected the health sector, for test to be done, the machines use electricity, so we are failing to take vital observation on patients on arrival and our monitors in the ICU have ventilations which needs electricity for them to function.

“Power cuts are affecting patients that are intubated, of course there are backup batteries which last for a short period of time thereby the patients’ life is at risk because they depend on these machines for survival, “ a source said.

Tobacco farmers said the bout is threatening 25% of the national crop.

“The major concern at the moment affecting the crop in the ground are the power outages which begin from 5am in the morning to as late as 10pm in all growing areas. With the drier weather predicted, it means increased irrigation of the tobacco crops, both irrigated and dryland, will be needed.

“If the power cuts issue is not addressed 25% of the national crop [74m kilogrammes] is exposed,” the Zimbabwe Tobacco Association president, Rodney Ambrose said.

According to him, most tobacco growers are using pricey generators, but this is an unsustainable practice because it will raise production costs on top of already rising expenses.

“Where the option of running generators is not sustainable, crops will be abandoned and left for when the rains may come, thereby compromising yields, quality and growers viability,” Ambrose said.

The Tobacco Farmers Union vice president Edward Dune weighed in saying: “There is an immediate requirement for tobacco farmers to access concessionary priced diesel fuel for generator use either through their contractor or through a government facility. Listings of affected farmers and requirements can be accessed through associations, unions, contractors and TIMB.”

Contacted for a comment on the crisis, the Energy and Power Development permanent secretary Gloria Magombo said: “As you know, the Cabinet is seized with the matter and steps are being taken to resolve the crisis,” Magombo. Business Times

