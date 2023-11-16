Rahman Gumbo Burial Set For Saturday

THE body of Zimbabwean football legend Rahman Gumbo who died in Botswana last Friday is expected in Bulawayo this Thursday before burial at Lady Stanley cemetery on Saturday.

The development comes as paperwork to repatriate his body is being finalised.

Family spokesperson, Zebulon Mhlanga gave an update on what has been done so far to repatriate the body of the late veteran coach.

“We have covered enough ground. We are in constant communication with those in Botswana and information gathered indicate that they are almost done,” he said.

Dr Rush will be buried on Saturday alongside other football greats like Adam Ndlovu at Lady Stanley Cemetery in Bulawayo.

“We are a big family, we have others in the UK, but we have been given a place by the city council. So we will lay him to rest at Lady Stanley cemetery if they are no changes,” added Mhlanga.

A funeral procession is expected to be held after a memorial service at Amphitheatre this Friday.

