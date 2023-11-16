Watch: CCC Candidate For Mabvuku Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi Speaks On Tapfumanei Masaya Horrendous Murder

Pastor Tapfumanei Masaya suffered severe wounds throughout his body during his harrowing ordeal at the hands of the regime in Harare, ultimately leading to his tragic death.

His body is now in a decomposed state due to the injection of a harmful substance. Hon Kufa has shared this distressing information after personally examining the body at Parirenyatwa.

There are worms emerging from his body.

