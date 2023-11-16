Zimbabwe Human Rights Group ZHRO Demands Justice in Tapfumaneyi Masaya Murder and Release of Job Sikhala

Spread the love

By James Gwati- Zimbabweans abroad, represented by the Zimbabwe Human Rights Organisation (ZHRO), are set to intensify their call for justice in the abduction and murder of Reverend Tapfumaneyi Masaya.

The pastor was abducted by suspected Zanu PF and state-affiliated individuals on November 11, 2023, while campaigning for a CCC candidate in Mabvuku, Harare.

His body was discovered the next day on the outskirts of Harare.

ZHRO is organising mass protests at Zimbabwean embassies in London, South Africa, and Botswana on December 13, demanding the arrest of those responsible.

According to ZHRO the protest organisers, the events are prompted by their scrutiny of the “crass and overt criminality” under the Zanu PF regime.

The organisation emphasises the constitutional rights of Zimbabwean citizens, citing guarantees for freedom of speech, demonstrations, and association.

ZHRO states, “Whilst planning for this event, we became aware of the tragedy relating to the murder {by Zanu PF/State Actors} of Tapfumaneyi Masaya.”

The group also highlights inalienable rights, including self-defense, freedom of expression, and protection against unwarranted searches.

They criticise the prolonged unlawful custody of CCC official Job Sikhala and connect recent abductions and torture to the disputed Zimbabwe Election and alleged mismanagement by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...