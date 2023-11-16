Ziyambi Ziyambi at pains to justify police complacency on abductions

By A Correspondent- Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi yesterday was at pains to explain why police Zimbabwe are yet to arrest the AK47 wielding man and his accomplices who abducted CCC legislator Takudzwa Ngadziore and was captured live on camera.

The man, who was positively identified by netizens and who allegedly works at Harare central police station is still roaming free.

Said Ziyambi while responding to CCC legislator for Mt Pleasant Fadzayi Mahere:

THE MINISTER OF JUSTICE, LEGAL AND PARLIAMENTARY AFFAIRS (HON. Z. ZIYAMBI): Mr. Speaker, I want to thank the Hon. Member for the question and what is particularly pleasing is that the Hon. Member spelt out what our law is like. We have a policy that informs what the laws must be and we have a Constitution that clearly indicates that we must protect the right to life.

We have a Constitution that prohibits enforced disappearances. So, the policy of Government is already there. What is needed is, if there is anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of these individuals that they are alleging ‘abducted’ or did whatever they did, they must provide the investigating officers with that information so that they can investigate fully and ensure that they are prosecuted.

The policy position really of Government is that we are a peaceful nation. We do not want anyone to be harassed – [HON. MEMBERS: Hear, hear.] – We do not want anyone to barricade their houses before they go to sleep. So, if anyone knows anyone who is doing things that are contrary to our laws, they have to be reported and exposed.

Thank you Hon. Speaker. I thought the Hon. Member was listening when I was speaking but I think she did not. I indicated if she has concrete information that the police are not acting, then the Minister of Home Affairs is available for her to bring that information and we deal with the Police Command why they are not doing that. I have indicated that as a Government, we want this nation to be peaceful. We do not want lawlessness; we do not have a policy at all of murdering each other.

If there is anything, it is contrary to our beliefs as Government and as a party. If she has information about the non-investigation of that particular issue, I am sure from what she is saying, she has a lot of information and the Minister will be glad to listen to that and be able to summon the Commanders of the Police why they are not taking that information and acting upon it, to ensure that those allegations are investigated and improved. The courts are there and the people will be taken to court. I thank you.

