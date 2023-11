Brito Happy With Snatching Point

Warriors coach Baltemar Brito says he was impresssed by his team’s performance after the Zimbabwe national football team opened its 2026 Fifa World Cup Group C qualifier with a goalless draw away in Rwanda yesterday.

FIFA WORLD CUP QUALIFIER

Group C

Fulltime

Rwanda 0-0 Zimbabwe

