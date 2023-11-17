Heartbreaking: Slain CCC Activist’s Wife Hoped Hubby Will Return Alive

Spread the love

Maria Zhuwawo, the widow of the murdered Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist Tapfumaneyi Masaya, revealed that she initially held onto hope when her late husband went missing. She believed he might be struggling to find transportation home from where he had been left.

Masaya, a Pastor at a local Pillar of the Word church, was the last to leave their home for the CCC’s door-to-door campaigns ahead of the December by-elections.

Zhuwawo shared with NewZimbabwe.com that she never imagined he wouldn’t return home when he left. In addition to the emotional strain of his disappearance, she had to grapple with accusations from President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Spokesperson George Charamba. Charamba initially claimed that CCC had orchestrated Masaya’s death for international sympathy, and later suggested that Zhuwawo had identified the wrong body.

“They told me the body we identified might not be my husband’s, but now what boggles my mind is whether I would fail to identify the body of my own husband,” said Zhuwawo, expressing her confusion and frustration.

Masaya was abducted by suspected Zanu-PF youths using vehicles reportedly belonging to their candidate for Mabvuku Constituency, Scott Sakupwanya. Witnesses identified a vehicle used for Sakupwanya’s campaigns in Zimbabwe’s August elections as the one in which Masaya was forced.

Zhuwawo recounted, “After he was abducted together with a colleague during their door-to-door campaigns, we all waited for his return. His colleague came back and described the vehicles that had taken them, mentioning that they had no number plates. Initially, I thought he had failed to find transport back home from wherever they had dumped him.”

She continued, “On Sunday, I waited, but up till now, he is not home. I pray that God shows us his power.”

Masaya left behind three children.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...