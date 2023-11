Mohadi Flies To Guinea-Bissau

Vice President, Kembo Mohadi has arrived in Guinea-Bissau for the country’s 50 year Independence Celebrations.

On arrival at the Level to Vieira International Airport, he was welcomed by the Senior Minister of Civil Affairs in the Office of the President of Guinea-Bissau, Honourable Spares Sambu.-ZBC News

