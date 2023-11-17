Rwanda Coach Rues Wasted Chances

Spread the love

Rwanda coach Torsten Spittler has rued the chances his team wasted in their goalless draw against Zimbabwe in the opening Group C game of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

Amavubi had several glorious opportunities that had potential to bring the difference to the game.

The best chance came late in the game after a through play but Claude Niyomugabo hit the ball over from an unmissable position.

” We had some decent chances, we needed to score,” Spittler told reporters after the match.

“We had one in the first half which was a header but it was directed wide. Then, in the last minute, Claude Niyomugabo should have used the inside of his foot to just place the ball but he went for power and spoilt the chance.”

Despite the missed chances the gaffer was impressed by his side’s overall performance.

He added: “Considering the fact that this is a new set up, I am happy with their output.

“I am now getting to know some of the players. A host of them came late and they barely trained with us, so for us to play like this is great.”

Rwanda returns to World Cup qualifiers action on November 21 when they will welcome South Africa at Huye Stadium.-Soccer24 News

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...