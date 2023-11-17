USA CFR condemn SADC for “burying heads in the sand” over Zanu PF rigged 2023 elections

By Wilbert Mukori| A United States think-tank, Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), says the failure by regional leaders to intervene and address the Zimbabwe crisis was perpetuating impunity, especially on human rights violations, by State actors” reported Bulawayo 24.

“CFR said Southern African Development Community (SADC) leaders missed an opportunity to intervene after election observer missions flagged the August elections as not credible.

“The think-tank said this has prolonged the crisis in Zimbabwe.”

CFR is spot on in denouncing Zanu PF for denying the people of Zimbabwe their fundamental freedoms and rights including the right to a meaningful say in the governance of the country. This is not just a right but the very essence of good governance.

Zimbabwe is a failed state precisely because we have failed to hold free, fair and credible elections. And 43 years being stuck with this corrupt and tyrannical Zanu PF dictatorship has left the country in economic ruins and political paralysis. The stifling political system Zanu PF has imposed on the nation has failed to produce quality leaders on both sides of the political divide to get the nation out of the hell-hole we find ourselves.

The USA think-tank is also right in denouncing SADC leaders for failing to deny Zanu PF political legitimacy after the regional body’s own election observers condemned the 23 August Zimbabwe elections for failing to meet SADC’s own principles and guidelines on democratic elections.

However I have to express my disappointment and frustration with CFR for the deafening silence over the role Zimbabwe’s opposition parties, notably MDC/CCC, have played in Zimbabwe’s seemingly never ending economic, political and social crisis.

It is very frustrating to see Nelson Chamisa et al coming out now after the August 2023 elections with guns blazing to denounce the election process as a “gigantic fraud” and until voting day they were the ones hell-bent on participating in these flawed and illegal elections. In particular, they dismissed all calls for implementing democratic reforms before elections.

Just a few months before the elections Advocate Fadzai Mahere, then CCC spokesperson, brushed aside Zanu PF’s failure to implement any democratic reforms, political shenanigans and contemptuous violation of human rights. “It is proof, that Zanu PF is panicking because they know CCC will going to win this elections!” she a UN forum.

Back home the CCC party leader and its presidential candidate, Nelson Chamisa, was boasting that the party was going to win big because he had “plugged all the Zanu PF vote rigging loop-holes. Shunga! Shunga! Shunga imwe, shunga dazeni!” And crown it all, “God is in it!” he proclaimed!

For anyone with any political common sense, they knew straight away this was Chamisa and company posturing and grandstanding. Chamisa and company were hell bent on participating in these flawed elections out of greed and the hot air was to hide the real reasons for participating – greed and breathtaking incompetence.

What matters here is that the ignorant and gullible Zimbabwe public believed the lies and participated in the flawed elections. Both Zanu PF and the opposition are taking advantage of the people, it is true.

“Look, you can’t keep on participating in flawed electoral processes that serve to give big benefits to dictators such as Robert Mugabe. Mugabe has perfected the art of winning elections. So it will be very foolish for the opposition to continue legitimising these sham elections which don’t deliver,” said Tendai Biti in a 2015 interview with Isaac Mugabi.

“So you can’t continue subjecting Zimbabweans to processes where their hopes just get crushed.”

David Coltart went one step further to shed light on why MDC/CCC leaders have continued to participate in the flawed elections.

“The (2013) electoral process was so flawed, so illegal, that the only logical step was to withdraw, which would compel SADC to hold Zanu PF to account. But such was the distrust between the MDC-T and MDC-N that neither could withdraw for fear that the other would remain in the elections, winning seats and giving the process credibility.” Confessed Coltart in his Book, The Struggle Continues 50 years of Tyranny in Zimbabwe.

There it is, in black and white; the MDC/CCC leaders are participating in these flawed and illegal election out of greed. Pure and and simple! It is inconceivable that CFR, a think-tank for that matter, did not know this!

For the record, Tendai Biti and David Coltart were MDC ministers in the 2008 to 2013 GNU. They were senior leaders in the MDC team that failed to implement even one token reform in five year GNU. And credit were credit is due; SADC leaders, notably SA’s Minister Lindiwe Zulu, did their best to get MDC to implement the reforms during the GNU. SADC leaders’ nagging on implementing reforms fell on MDC deaf ears, they could not hear with their snout in the feeding trough!

Today Biti and Coltart hold the positions of one of the three VP and the Treasurer General respectively in CCC. They were both as keen as mustard to participate in the August 2023 elections, hoping to win one of the few gravy train seats Zanu PF offers as bait to entice the opposition to participate no matter how flawed and illegal the process get. The party’s name has changed from MDC to CCC none of the leaders have changed. They are as corrupt and breathtakingly incompetent as ever!

“At a time when African citizens are clearly signalling their frustration with manipulated elections and democratic window-dressing serving as cover for corrupt and authoritarian leadership, SADC leaders bury their heads in the sand,” said CFR.

The Zimbabwe crisis will never be solved by denouncing Zanu PF dictatorship and SADC’s inaptitude, important as these are, whilst we continue ignore CCC. The corrupt and incompetent opposition parties are now playing a pivotal role in Zanu PF’s survival strategy and in helping to perpetuate the dictatorship!

CCC is now a significant part of the political problem in Zimbabwe and we can not solve the problem with half the picture missing. Let’s have the full picture!

