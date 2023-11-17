Zim To Host COSAFA Tournament

Zimbabwe will host the second edition of the of the CAF African Schools Football Championship, COSAFA Qualifier next month.

The tournament will be the first CAF event in the country since the lifting of the FIFA ban and is scheduled to take place in Harare between December 14-16.

Ten COSAFA members will join the hosts at the U15 competition for both girls and boys, which will act as a qualifier for the continental finals in 2024.

The participating teams include Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, Zambia, and hosts Zimbabwe.

The draw for both competitions will be made in Harare ahead of the event.

