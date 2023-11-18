Admiral Muskwe Out Of Warriors Clash With Mighty Super Eagles

The Warriors have suffered an injury blow ahead of their 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Group C clash against Nigeria on Sunday.

Striker Admiral Muskwe is currently not training after suffering a muscle strain in the goalless draw against Rwanda on Wednesday.

The Exeter City forward started in the match and was replaced by Terrence Dzvukamanja in the 25th minute.

Muskwe didn’t take part in Friday’s session when the team returned to train after boycotting on Thursday.

This is not the first time that the 25-year-old has been kept out with an injury this season.

He missed four games at Exeter with an injury at the start of the campaign.-Soccer24 News

