EU Issues Damning Report On 23 August Polls

HARARE – The European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) has issued a damning final report on the 23 August 2023 harmonised elections in Zimbabwe, saying they were marked by a curtailment of rights and freedoms and the lack of a level playing field.

The EU EOM said the elections were held in a climate of fear and retribution, and that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) was inaccessible and untransparent.

The mission also criticised the legal framework, the constitutional amendments, and the judicial system for undermining the credibility and integrity of the electoral process.

“Comprehensive and meaningful electoral reform is needed to bring legislation in line with

regional and international standards espoused by Zimbabwe. It is recommended that such

reform is informed by the principles of transparency and inclusivity,” the EU EOM said in its final report presented by EU chief observer Fabio Castaldo on Friday.

The mission also said ZEC and its staff should be able to operate without political influence at all levels, including in their appointment mechanisms and by removing governmental approval of its regulations.

The mission said ZEC should provide timely and comprehensive information on all aspects of electoral preparations to the public, including its decisions and regulations.

The EU EOM was invited by the government of Zimbabwe to observe the elections, “but faced significant challenges to meet with any official bodies at the national level, despite repeated requests.”

“The mission also faced a coordinated disinformation campaign against it and other international observers by some national media,” said Castaldo.

The EU EOM said citizen observers faced severe restrictions due to a shrinking space for civic activities, administrative barriers, pressure, consistent intimidation, and even mass arrests on election day.

The mission further said effective mechanisms should be established and implemented to prevent undue restrictions on observation activities, and to prevent pressure and intimidation of both citizen and international observers.

The mission said the right to assembly should be safeguarded, and the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act (MPOA) should be amended to limit discretionary application and ensure that its implementation never unduly limits the right to assemble, with any restrictions being clearly prescribed by law, necessary in a democratic society and proportionate to the interests they aim to protect.

The mission recommended that the independence of the judiciary should be safeguarded, and the appointment procedures of judges should be reviewed to guarantee the division of powers and prevent the executive interference in the selection of high court judges, in line with international standards.

The mission said the technical implementation of the electoral process was largely conducted in line with the electoral calendar, but a lack of guarantees for independence, transparency, and significant delays in the opening of a considerable number of polling stations on election day reduced public trust in ZEC and the efficiency of the electoral preparations.

The mission said the integrity of voter registration was contentious due to delays in sharing of the voters’ roll with stakeholders and widespread allegations of inaccuracies in the database.

The mission said the right to legal redress was compromised by a lack of judicial impartiality and the absence of adequate timeframes to resolve electoral disputes.

The mission called on comprehensive and meaningful reforms by Zimbabwean authorities to lay the ground for genuine and credible elections in the future.

