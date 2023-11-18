Former Zim First Spokesperson Alleges Mugabe Planned to Hand Over Power to Sekeramayi in 2017

By A Correspondent| In a recent tweet, former Zim First spokesperson Jealousy Mawarire made a startling claim that Zimbabwe’s former President Robert Mugabe was planning to hand over power to his then-Vice President, Simon Sekeramayi, in December 2017. Mawarire alleges that this plan was thwarted by a group of coup plotters who wanted Emmerson Mnangagwa, the current President, to succeed Mugabe instead.

Mawarire’s claims are significant because they suggest that the 2017 coup, which ousted Mugabe from power, was not solely motivated by a desire to remove Mugabe from office, but also to ensure that Mnangagwa would become the next President. This contradicts the official narrative of the coup, which was that it was necessary to remove Mugabe from power due to his increasingly authoritarian rule.

If Mawarire’s claims are true, it would mean that the 2017 coup was not a popular uprising, but rather a power play by a faction within the ruling party. This would have implications for the legitimacy of Mnangagwa’s presidency, as it would suggest that he did not come to power through democratic means.

Mawarire’s claims are likely to be controversial, and it is unclear whether there is any evidence to support them. However, they raise important questions about the events of 2017 and the legitimacy of Mnangagwa’s presidency. These questions are likely to be debated for some time to come.

