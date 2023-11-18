Gowero lands top post at NMBZ

Pearson Gowero, the former CEO of Delta Corporation, has been appointed the new board chairman of NMBZ Holdings , replacing Benedict Chikwanha, who is stepping down at the end of next month.

In addition, the financial services group, has appointed Emilia Chisango as its deputy board chairperson.

In a statement announcing the board changes, company secretary, Violet Mutandwa said: “Pearson currently sits on the NMBZ Holdings Limited and NMB Bank Limited Board as an independent non-executive director and is a member of the ALCO and Finance Committee, Loans Review Committee, Human Capital, Remuneration and Nominations Committee and the Risk and Compliance Committee.

“Pearson is a seasoned business leader with extensive experience working in consumer facing businesses. He is a holder of a Bachelor of Science Degree in Economics from the University of Zimbabwe and a Masters in Business Leadership from the University of South Africa.

“He served for SAB Miller Africa as the country managing director for Zambia and Malawi from September 2006 to June 2011. He has held several leadership and management positions during his career at Delta Corporation Limited in marketing, sales and distribution and general management. He served as Chief Executive Officer of Delta Corporation Limited, (an associate of ABInBev) from June 2012 until his retirement in June 2021. He has sat on various boards of listed companies, subsidiaries and associates of the Delta Group.”

Gowero is also the board chairman of SeedCo Limited and he is a director of Zambeef Products PLC Zambia and Markbury Investments Private Limited.

Chisango is currently sits on the board as an independent non-executive director.

She is also a member of the ALCO and Finance Committee and the Human Capital, Remuneration and Nominations Committee.

“Emilia is a Chartered Accountant with 28 years working experience, 21 of which were with KPMG where she left at Partner level. She spent a further 6 years working as the Chief Finance Officer and Finance Director at Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited and Ecocash Holdings respectively. On 1 March 2021, Emilia left Ecocash Holdings to concentrate on consolidating the Hempac Trading (Private) Limited operations. She is the founder and current Group Chairperson of Hempac.

Emilia has recorded several firsts in her career, having been the first black female partner in any accounting firm in Zimbabwe. She also became the first female and youngest president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Zimbabwe (ICAZ) in its 90-year-old history then.

Testament to her achievements, she was selected to represent Zimbabwe in the Fortune /US State Department Global Women’s Mentoring Partnership in 2016, a rigorous process where only one female executive is selected in any year. Emilia thus no doubt brings a wealth of experience to NMB.

As the Deputy Chairperson, Emilia will work closely with the Group Chairman, (Pearson )Gowero, supporting him in his role and responsibilities. The Board, Management and Staff at NMBZ Holdings congratulate Emilia on her new appointment and wish her well in her new role,” Mutandwa said. Business Times

