High Court Judge Resigns Before Facing Mnangagwa’s Tribunal

HARARE – Harare High Court judge Webster Chinamora has resigned rather than face a tribunal inquiry into his fitness to remain in office.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) recommended the inquiry to President Emmerson Mnangagwa in March this year following corruption allegations against the judge, but he took no action until this week following threats of legal action by lawyers.

Mnangagwa initially appointed retired judge Moses Chinhengo to chair the tribunal, but soon replaced him with Justice Ahamed Moosa Ebrahim for unexplained reasons.

On Friday, JSC secretary Walter Chikwana said: “I can confirm that Justice Chinamora has resigned from the bench.”

