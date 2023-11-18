New Twist To Valerio Sibanda Appointment To Politburo

Spread the love

PRESS STATEMENT

His Excellency the President, Dr E.D. Mnangagwa, has announced the staying of General PV Sibanda’s appointment to the ruling Zanu PF Party Politburo as an ex-officio member. The position will be reviewed at the expiry of General Sibanda’s term as a senior serving officer at the helm of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, ZDF. This deferment of the appointment resolves the apparent conflict with the country’s Constitution which regulates the conduct of serving members of the Security Services.

George Charamba

Deputy Chief Secretary, Presidential Communications.

18/11/23

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...