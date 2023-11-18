SADC Leaders, Elders Visit to Chamisa, ED, How Far?

By A Correspondent |A delegation visit by SADC leaders or elders previously slated for the week following the regional body’s recent extra ordinary summit, has been delayed.

Sources close to developments told ZimEye, Emmerson Mnangagwa’s visit to Egypt was likely the reason for the delay.

The delegation is now likely traveling next week, though a definite date could not be obtained at the time of writing.

The group of predominantly three heads of states was assigned the task of addressing the prevailing post election impasse and to date Mnangagwa has attempted to carpet down revelations that SADC told him they do not recognise his claim to an electoral win in the just ended 2023 polls.

The whole continent bunked his inauguration save for 3 personal friends.

ZimEye will update our viewers, readers and listeners on the developments.

The following was the moment when a visibly sweaty ZANU PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa and his journalist, Reuben Barwe uttered 14 rapid statements convincing each other against the @SADC_News agenda item, as Mnangagwa walked out of the extra ordinary summit on Saturday.

At this time SADC had publicly announced one very clear thing, that the Zimbabwe election was and is on the extraordinary summit agenda.

FULL TEXT-

REUBEN BARWE: Comrade President! Comrade President! How did it go?

MNANGAGWA: Excellent, excellent! We had a very successful SADC Summit. Yes!

SADC publicly announced one very clear thing, that the Zimbabwe election was and is on the extraordinary summit agenda, and a visibly sweaty ZANU PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa and his journalist, Reuben Barwe uttered 14 rapid statements convincing each other against the @SADC_News… https://t.co/DCoaAiSRvG pic.twitter.com/5jZkZQFwhD — ZimEye (@ZimEye) November 5, 2023

REUBEN BARWE: Any of those pretenders who might have wanted to smuggle issues over here, did they get?

MNANGAGWA: No, these things happen in society, not everybody is a Priest, so you find these things happen, but we are so alert that we had gone to deal with the things that are relevant to to the Summit which was called, things that were called, this is extra ordinary which means there was a particular subject here to discuss. REUBEN BARWE: Only DRC issues?

MNANGAGWA: Absolutely! REUBEN BARWE: Thank you your Excellency!

