The EU Election Observer Mission Report Affirms What Is Already In The Public Domain

By Promise Mkwananzi| The EU Election Observer Mission report affirms what is already in the public domain; That the elections were rigged and what is there currently does not reflect the true will of the people of Zimbabwe.

The great question of the day is: What is to be done? To rectify this illegitimacy. In our view, an urgent political dialogue between Zimbabwe’s two political leaders namely Advocate Nelson Chamisa and Mr Mnangagwa must dialogue, obviously supported and underwritten by SADC and eventually broadening and opening up the dialogue platform to other key stakeholders such as the church, civil society, business etc .

The purpose of the dialogue should be primarily to soft land the crisis but broadly to establish a transitional framework to superintend over the fundamental flaws of our electoral system and the deformations that prevent ZEC from conducting free and fair elections even if it means it’s total disbandment.

Afterwhich, a fresh, free and fair election must be conducted. If this fails or has been overtaken by events as per the wishes of the majority in ZANU PF, then we use the opportunity to ensure that Zimbabwe does not ever again be compounded by disputed elections in the future.

It is also important to note that it is not only EU that condemned Zimbabwe’s election SHAM. SADC, AU, Carter Center and many others equally condemned the sham election. EU has gone further to withdraw and withhold financial support it had extended to ZEC as part of its capacity building exercise.

EU has taken a correct decision because ZEC cannot be funded to further compromise and undermine the credibility of elections in Zimbabwe.

