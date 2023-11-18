Tshabangu Recalls Former Health Minister Now Kwekwe Mayor

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC)’s self-appointed Secretary General, Sengezo Tshabangu, has recalled Kwekwe Mayor Henry Madzorera, Deputy Mayor Melody Chingarande, and another councillor, Simon Machisvo. This comes after he recently recalled 13 more MPs and five senators, which were temporarily halted by a High Court order.

In a letter addressed to the office of Kwekwe City Town Clerk dated 13 November, the acting Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe said he had been informed that the former Health Minister and others recalled had ceased to belong to CCC. He wrote:

I wish to inform you that I am in receipt of a letter from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) stating that the following councillors have ceased to be members of the Citizens Coalition for Change political party.

The letter further stated that the recalls are in terms of section 278 (1) of the country’s constitution, “as read with Section (1) (k), the above-mentioned wards are now vacant. In terms of Section 121 of the Electoral Act, please proceed to inform the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission of these vacancies.

Tshabangu, whom the CCC accuses of collaborating with the ruling party ZANU PF, claimed that the expelled councillors were no longer members of the main opposition party in Zimbabwe, which has been his justification for all the “recall” letters.

