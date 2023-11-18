By-The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has ignored CCC rebel Sengezo Tshabangu’s demands that they should disqualify all Nelson Chamisa MPs from contesting the 9 December by-elections.
ZEC has announced the names of candidates duly nominated for election to the National Assembly in their respective constituencies in the by-elections, throwing away Tshabangu’s request.
ZEC Chief Elections Officer Utjoile Silagwana said the Nomination Courts sat on Tuesday, 7 November 2023. Added the electoral body:
Accordingly, polling shall take place on Saturday, 9 December, 2023, from 0700 hours to 0700 hours to elect members of the National Assembly in the constituencies.
Bulawayo South:
i). Modi Rajeshkumari (M) ZANU PF
ii). Sithole James (M) CCC
iii). Watson Nicola Jane (F) CCC
Cowdray Park:
i). Chirwa Vusumuzi (M) CCC
ii). Mujeyi Aurther (M) ZANU PF
iii). Sibanda Pashor Raphael (M) CCC
Lobengula-Magwegwe:
i). Dube Menziwa (M) ZANU PF
ii). Gono Erec (M) CCC
iii). Nyathi Tendayi Chitura (M) CCC
Mpopoma- Mzilikazi
i). Kamamba Dzingai (M) ZANU PF
ii). Makaza Desmond (M) CCC
iii). Moyo Charles (M) CCC
iv). Sibanda Blessings (M) DOP
v). Tapfumaneyi Pardon (M) INDEPENDENT
Nketa:
i). Gwetu Luckmore (M) DOP
ii). Manduna Obert (M) CCC
iii). Mavunga Albert Tawanda (M) ZANU PF
iv) Sibindi Ambrose (M) CCC
Harare Metropolitan Province
Mabvuku-Tafara:
i). Kufahakutizwi Munyaradzi Febion (M) CCC
ii). Sakupwanya Pedzai (M) ZANU PF
Matabeleland North Province
Binga North:
i). Muchimba Chineke (M) ZANU PF
ii). Sibanda Dubeko Prince (M) CCC
iii). Sibanda Judith (F) CCC
Lupane East:
i. Machangu Phathisiwe (F) ZANU PF
ii). Nyathi David (M) CCC
iii). Vanya Moyo Bright (M) CCC
Matabeleland South Province
Beitbridge West:
i). Choeni Blessing (M) CCC
ii). Dube Blessing Brendan (M) INDEPENDENT
iii) Moyo Thoriso (F) ZAPU
iv). Ncube Morgan (M) CCC
v). Ndou Thusani (M) ZANU PF