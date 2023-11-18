ZEC Throws Tshabangu Under The Bus

By-The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has ignored CCC rebel Sengezo Tshabangu’s demands that they should disqualify all Nelson Chamisa MPs from contesting the 9 December by-elections.

ZEC has announced the names of candidates duly nominated for election to the National Assembly in their respective constituencies in the by-elections, throwing away Tshabangu’s request.

ZEC Chief Elections Officer Utjoile Silagwana said the Nomination Courts sat on Tuesday, 7 November 2023. Added the electoral body:

Accordingly, polling shall take place on Saturday, 9 December, 2023, from 0700 hours to 0700 hours to elect members of the National Assembly in the constituencies.

Bulawayo South:

i). Modi Rajeshkumari (M) ZANU PF

ii). Sithole James (M) CCC

iii). Watson Nicola Jane (F) CCC

Cowdray Park:

i). Chirwa Vusumuzi (M) CCC

ii). Mujeyi Aurther (M) ZANU PF

iii). Sibanda Pashor Raphael (M) CCC

Lobengula-Magwegwe:

i). Dube Menziwa (M) ZANU PF

ii). Gono Erec (M) CCC

iii). Nyathi Tendayi Chitura (M) CCC

Mpopoma- Mzilikazi

i). Kamamba Dzingai (M) ZANU PF

ii). Makaza Desmond (M) CCC

iii). Moyo Charles (M) CCC

iv). Sibanda Blessings (M) DOP

v). Tapfumaneyi Pardon (M) INDEPENDENT

Nketa:

i). Gwetu Luckmore (M) DOP

ii). Manduna Obert (M) CCC

iii). Mavunga Albert Tawanda (M) ZANU PF

iv) Sibindi Ambrose (M) CCC

Harare Metropolitan Province

Mabvuku-Tafara:

i). Kufahakutizwi Munyaradzi Febion (M) CCC

ii). Sakupwanya Pedzai (M) ZANU PF

Matabeleland North Province

Binga North:

i). Muchimba Chineke (M) ZANU PF

ii). Sibanda Dubeko Prince (M) CCC

iii). Sibanda Judith (F) CCC

Lupane East:

i. Machangu Phathisiwe (F) ZANU PF

ii). Nyathi David (M) CCC

iii). Vanya Moyo Bright (M) CCC

Matabeleland South Province

Beitbridge West:

i). Choeni Blessing (M) CCC

ii). Dube Blessing Brendan (M) INDEPENDENT

iii) Moyo Thoriso (F) ZAPU

iv). Ncube Morgan (M) CCC

v). Ndou Thusani (M) ZANU PF

