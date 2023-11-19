NERA Holds Inaugural Meeting Of Party Secretary Generals

Today, on the 17th of November 2023, a significant event took place in the history of Zimbabwe. The Secretary Generals of several political parties and chairpersons of civic societies came together in an inaugural meeting to examine the electoral systems and playing field. Thirteen political parties and seven civic societies gathered in Harare, with three other political parties sending their apologies due to prior commitments.

The meeting wasted no time in getting started, as participants were eager to address the pressing issues at hand. Engineer Mugari Joelson, the Chairman of NERA, led the discussion by establishing ground rules and welcoming all participants. He emphasized the urgent need for electoral reforms in Zimbabwe, commending the political party leaders who allowed their Secretary Generals to attend the meeting. He urged them not to back down from this crucial agenda.

Highlighting the history of disputed elections in Zimbabwe, the NERA Chairman called for unity among political parties to push for reforms before the next elections. The motto “an injury to one is an injury to all” has become synonymous with the electoral field in Zimbabwe, dating back to the heavily disputed 2008 elections up until the latest controversy surrounding the 2023 elections. Malpractices, maladministration, unfairness, and non-credible conduct by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) have marred the electoral process.

Among the agreed-upon items are:

• Demilitarization of ZEC

• Equitable distribution of ballot papers to all provinces in sufficient time for voting to commence simultaneously across the country, regardless of political party support bases

• Transparent appointment of ZEC commissioners through consultations with all stakeholders

• Non-alignment of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) to any political party, avoiding unnecessary technicalities that could lead to the banning of other political parties

• Assisted voters’ right to choose their own assistants during voting, rather than being assigned a known individual from a specific political party, which infringes on the right to vote freely

• Equal access to media, including national radios and televisions, without exorbitant charges imposed by the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC)

• Respect for the code of conduct for political parties and candidates

• Equal and reasonable accessibility to all voting materials and information to enable effective participation

• Expedited resolution of electoral disputes

These are just a few of the many issues of concern that were discussed. It was agreed that such meetings are crucial and should be held regularly leading up to the next elections. ZEC, Parliament, and other government ministries will be presented with petitions demanding the implementation of certain acts and procedures. It was emphasized that all political parties must respect electoral laws, regardless of their stature in the playing field. Furthermore, the adoption of modern voting technologies, such as electronic voting, similar to other progressive countries, was recommended. Additionally, citizens in the diaspora, who contribute to the economy through remittances, should be allowed to vote, just like government officials in the diaspora.

The date for the next meeting will be determined as soon as possible, with the aim of completing the year with additional proposals for Parliament and ZEC. The meeting concluded at 13:00hrs.

Statement by:

Eng. Mugari. J (NERA Chairman)

