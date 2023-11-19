Mnangagwa Mourns Professor Ngwabi Bhebhe

Former Midlands State University (MSU) Vice Chancellor, Professor Ngwabi Bhebhe has died.

He was 81.

In a condolence message, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said he was left devastated by the news of Professor Bhebhe’s death this Friday.

President Mnangagwa described him as an outstanding teacher and scholar through whom successive generations of historians passed, all to subsequently make great names for themselves in their own right, and at various institutions in the SADC Region and the World at large.

He said he worked with the academic at every stage from the inception to the development of Midlands State University as a full-fledged, multi-departmental institution which grew steeped in the national ethos.

The President added that together with Professor Bhebhe, they transformed MSU from being a pre-eminently academic-orientated institution as was the tradition then, to being a Research-led and solution-driven tertiary education centre that is also driving National Development.

As a nationalist and academic, Professor Bhebhe was associated with numerous research projects and publications which provided an alternative narrative of the country’s history.

As he expressed his deepest and heartfelt condolences to the Bhebhe Family, President Mnangagwa said the whole nation mourns and pays deep respects to Professor Bhebhe.

Meanwhile, Professor Bhebhe has been conferred with a national hero status.-ZBC News

