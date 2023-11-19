Video of Imposter Joseph Kalimbwe Appointing Self President Hichilema’s Secretary To Harass Him At SADC To Mnangagwa’s Benefit And Hopewell’s Celebration

The below video is of the imposter Joseph Kalimbwe appointing himself Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema’s Secretary Of Information, before harassing the SADC Chairperson in the region when he 2 years later falsely claims UPND followers have paused their support of the Head Of State; all this happening at a time when the regional body, SADC is investigating Mnangagwa over the rigged 2023 election. The communications are to the celebration of the anti-Chamisa activist Hopewell Chin’ono.

Video of imposter Joseph Kalimbwe appointing himself President Hichilema's Secretary to harass him at SADC to Mnangagwa's benefit, when he has never been a UPND office holder. pic.twitter.com/AajGFdt5VZ — ZimEye (@ZimEye) November 19, 2023

