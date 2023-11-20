A Special Tribute To Tapfumanei Masaya

CCC Namibia salutes Harare Province for mass solidarity with the bereaved Masaya family!

18 Saturday 2023

Thank you, change champions from Harare Province for exhibiting solidarity with the deceased Bishop Tapfumaneyi Masaya. CCC Namibia salutes you for your organic and pragmatic approach. We demand justice for the late CCC activist and Man of God, Tapfumaneyi Masaya. ZANU PF thugs led by Scott Sakupwanya must be brought to book.

CCC has lost Nyasha Zhambe in Gutu, Mboneni Ncube in Kwekwe, Langelihle Dube in Bulawayo, Moreblessing Ali in Harare, Chinembiri in Chitungwiza, Tinashe Chitsunge in Harare, and now Bishop Tapfumaneyi Masaya on account of politics. We urge change champions to be vigilant and ready to brace for dangerous freedom. Innocent citizens can’t continue losing lives because they belong to the alternative government engineered by President Nelson Chamisa. It is now imperative to embrace participatory democracy.

The high levels of human butchery perpetrated by the clueless regime should be condemned with equal measure. CCC Namibia calls for SADC and the African Union to intervene in Zimbabwe against the gross abuse of the fundamental basic human freedoms. The illegitimacy issue must be resolved once and for all. Mr Mnangagwa and his politically inept regime rigged the recent elections in connivance with Zec. We demand fresh free, fair, and credible elections in the motherland.

The state-sponsored abductions and enforced disappearances should be interrogated forthwith. ZANU PF must respect the sanctity of life! Human beings can’t be slaughtered like chickens with impunity. These are crimes against humanity, we shall continue with our demands for constitutionalism and the rule of law in Zimbabwe. Zimbabweans are obliged to peacefully confront the diabolical regime demanding justice, freedom, and equality. All Chapter 12 institutions should be independent. Separation of powers is enshrined in the supreme law of the country.

The people of Mabvuku-Harare have demonstrated the citizenry’s capacity to peacefully protest against flawed elections, arbitrary arrests, and long pretrial detentions of innocent political prisoners such as Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala who has spent more than 520 days caged at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison. CCC is not a banned party! It is a constitutional organization recognized across the globe as an alternative government in Zimbabwe.

ZANU PF thugocrats abducted and tortured Hon Takudzwa Ngadziore, Clr Womberai Nhende, Hon Chidhakwa, Mukuthlane, Zaranyika in Uzumba, etc in a space of less than two months. We demand justice for all the innocent victims. Let’s liberate ourselves from dictatorship. The morons must go! We deserve better livelihoods.

