CCC Mabvuku Candidate Vows To Bury Gold Mafia Scott Sakupwanya

By A Correspondent| Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate for Mabvuku-Tafara constituency Munyaradzi Kufakutizwi has vowed to bury Zanu PF candidate Scott Sakupwanya in the December 9 by-elections.

Kufa had earlier said he was considering pulling out of the race following the death of his party member Tapfumaneyi Masaya who was abducted and murdered by suspected state agents last week.

The CCC candidate who trounced Sakupwanya in the 23 August general elections, said he is 100 percent in the race and will once again defeat the flamboyant ruling party candidate.

“I am 100% in the Race , my President Graced me Yesterday and we will Burry Gold Mafia on the 9th of December,” said Kufa.

