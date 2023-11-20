Chamisa Unveils Formidable By-Election Contingent

By James Gwati-In a strategic move ahead of the crucial by-elections slated for December 9, 2023, the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), under the dynamic leadership of Nelson Chamisa, has unveiled a powerhouse team of candidates poised to reshape the political landscape.

CCC’s self-styled interim secretary general, Sengezo Tshabangu, a catalyst behind the by-elections following the recall of the party’s MPs, strategically backed parallel candidates in eight out of the nine National Assembly constituencies set for contention.

In an official statement released on Sunday, November 19, CCC addressed the citizens of Zimbabwe, asserting the authenticity of their candidates who, according to the party, were unjustly recalled by ZANU PF and its alleged imposter.

The call to action resonated with a plea to vote for these candidates in the upcoming by-elections.

The CCC candidates for the by-elections are as follows:

Bulawayo Metropolitan Province:

Bulawayo South: Watson Nicola Jane (F) CCC Cowdray Park: Sibanda Pashor Raphael (M) CCC Lobengula-Magwegwe: Gono Erec (M) CCC Mpopoma-Mzilikazi: Makaza Desmond (M) CCC Nketa: Manduna Obert (M) CCC

Harare Metropolitan Province:

6. Mabvuku-Tafara: Kufahakutizwi Munyaradzi Febion (M) CCC

Matabeleland North Province:

7. Binga North: Sibanda Dubeko Prince (M) CCC

Lupane East: Vanya Moyo Bright (M) CCC

Matabeleland South Province:

9. Beitbridge West: Ncube Morgan (M) CCC

The CCC’s strategic move to field candidates in these constituencies underscores its commitment to reclaiming political ground lost through alleged undemocratic practices.

With a roster of dedicated and dynamic individuals, the CCC aims to bring about positive change and represent the will of the people in these critical by-elections.

As the nation anticipates the upcoming polls, all eyes are on the CCC’s formidable lineup, positioning them as a force to be reckoned with in the political arena.

