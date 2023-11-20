Chief warns subjects shunning funerals

By A Correspondent- Chief Tshitshi of Mangwe district, Matabeleland South, has expressed his displeasure with some of his subjects who are not attending funeral gatherings in his jurisdiction.

The traditional leader said the habit by his subjects was unAfrican and against the spirit of Ubuntu.

“I am having a serious concern over the villagers who no longer attend each other’s funerals or burials,” Tshitshi said.

“This started long back, but now it’s too much, it has gone beyond control.”

The traditional leader said he has summoned his subjects to discuss the matter.

“There is no longer togetherness which has caused some divisions here, which is not right,” he said.

“We are supposed to be one family. I need to find out what is causing people to boycott funerals. We need to correct this mess.”

Tshitshi also complained about the lack of pastures because of the late rains, saying villagers were livestock.

“We desperately need the rains,” he said. Southern Eye

