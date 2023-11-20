Full List Of Chamisa By-Election Candidates

By James Gwati- The CCC’s formidable lineup for the by-elections includes:

Bulawayo South: Watson Nicola Jane (F) CCC

Cowdray Park: Sibanda Pashor Raphael (M) CCC

Lobengula-Magwegwe: Gono Erec (M) CCC

Mpopoma-Mzilikazi: Makaza Desmond (M) CCC

Nketa: Manduna Obert (M) CCC

Mabvuku-Tafara: Kufahakutizwi Munyaradzi Febion (M) CCC

Binga North: Sibanda Dubeko Prince (M) CCC

Lupane East: Vanya Moyo Bright (M) CCC

Beitbridge West: Ncube Morgan (M) CCC

The CCC’s strategic move to field candidates in these constituencies underscores its commitment to reclaiming political ground lost through alleged undemocratic practices. With a dedicated and dynamic roster, the CCC aims to bring about positive change and represent the will of the people in these critical by-elections, positioning themselves as a formidable force in the political arena. As the nation anticipates the upcoming polls, all eyes are on the CCC’s lineup, emphasizing their potential impact in the political landscape.

