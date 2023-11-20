Housing Tips : Why Concrete Slab In Construction

Concrete Slab

Definition: a molded layer of plain or reinforced concrete, flat, horizontal (or nearly so), usually of uniform but sometimes of variable thickness, and supported by beams, columns, walls, other framework, or on the ground.

A concrete slab is a structural feature, usually of constant thickness, that can be used as a floor or a roof. A slab-on-ground is supported on the subsoil and is usually reinforced with reinforcing bars or welded wire mesh. A suspended slab (or structural slab) spans between supports and must be reinforced to resist bending moments calculated from statics based on the magnitude of load and span. There are one-way slabs, two-way slabs, waffle slabs, flat plates, flat slabs, and many other slab types.

