Man stones, stabs father

By A Correspondent- A 25 year old man from Insuza allegedly stoned his father before stabbing him to death over an undisclosed dispute.

Mbongeni Dube of Village 3B was not asked to plead to murder when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Maxwell Ncube last week.

Dube was remanded in custody to November 23.

Prosecutors on September 7, Mbongeni had an altercation with his father Davison Dube over an undisclosed matter.

He allegedly his father with a stone on the head before stabbing him with a kitchen knife, killing him instantly.

A police report was filed, leading to his arrest.

Police attended the scene and recovered blood-stained stones and a knife used to commit the crime. Southern Eye

