Shock as man (26) locks up, burns 3yr old daughter

Spread the love

A man locked up and burnt his 3-year-ol daughter to death inside a house while two other victims of the same incident are battling for their lives in a cruel act of rage during a domestic misunderstanding.

Police weekend confirmed arresting Tawanda Bright Majecha, 26, for murder.

Police said Majecha was being held “in connection with a case of murder which occurred at a house in Gaza E, Chipinge on 16 November 2023 in which his 3-year-old daughter died while two other victims were injured when the suspect allegedly locked the victims in the house and set it ablaze after a domestic dispute”.

Added police, “Two victims who were rescued by neighbours sustained some burns.”

In another incident, police in Ruwa are investigating a case of baby dumping which occurred in Eastview Phase 15, Harare.

A foetus was found dumped in a pit toilet at a church shrine on 18 November 2023.

Police appealed for information that would help as they investigate the matter. Zimlive

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...