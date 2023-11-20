Stepping Up Fight Against Gender Based Violence
20 November 2023
A comprehensive statement by Women and Law in Southern Africa – Zimbabwe
Gender Based Violence is still a prevalent issue in our society.
If you or anyone else you know is facing gender-based violence, don’t keep quiet.
Speak Out and Report Cases of Gender Based Violence
Toll-Free Number: 📞 08080479
BreakTheSilence
SpeakOut
