Stepping Up Fight Against Gender Based Violence

A comprehensive statement by Women and Law in Southern Africa – Zimbabwe

Gender Based Violence is still a prevalent issue in our society.

If you or anyone else you know is facing gender-based violence, don’t keep quiet.

Speak Out and Report Cases of Gender Based Violence

Toll-Free Number: 📞 08080479

BreakTheSilence

SpeakOut

