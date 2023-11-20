Tshabangu Fileds Parallel By-election Candidates To Confuse Voters

By James Gwati-Zanu, PF imposter Sengezo Tshabangu has raised eyebrows by fielding parallel candidates alongside CCC leader Nelson Chamisa for the upcoming December 9 by-elections so that voters confuse them with genuine people-oriented CCC MPs.

The move has sparked criticism, with eight candidates supported by Tshabangu vying for National Assembly constituencies.

In Harare’s Mabvuku-Tafara constituency, Tshabangu chose not to field a candidate, leaving the race between Munyaradzi Febion Kufahakutizwi (CCC) and Pedzai Sakupwanya (ZANU PF).

Contrastingly, the CCC, under the leadership of Nelson Chamisa, has strategically unveiled a powerhouse team for the by-elections.

The CCC’s formidable lineup for the by-elections includes:

Bulawayo South: Watson Nicola Jane (F) CCC

Cowdray Park: Sibanda Pashor Raphael (M) CCC

Lobengula-Magwegwe: Gono Erec (M) CCC

Mpopoma-Mzilikazi: Makaza Desmond (M) CCC

Nketa: Manduna Obert (M) CCC

Mabvuku-Tafara: Kufahakutizwi Munyaradzi Febion (M) CCC

Binga North: Sibanda Dubeko Prince (M) CCC

Lupane East: Vanya Moyo Bright (M) CCC

Beitbridge West: Ncube Morgan (M) CCC

The CCC’s strategic move to field candidates in these constituencies underscores its commitment to reclaiming political ground lost through alleged undemocratic practices. With a dedicated and dynamic roster, the CCC aims to bring about positive change and represent the will of the people in these critical by-elections, positioning themselves as a formidable force in the political arena. As the nation anticipates the upcoming polls, all eyes are on the CCC’s lineup, emphasizing their potential impact in the political landscape.

