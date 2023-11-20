By James Gwati-Zanu, PF imposter Sengezo Tshabangu has raised eyebrows by fielding parallel candidates alongside CCC leader Nelson Chamisa for the upcoming December 9 by-elections so that voters confuse them with genuine people-oriented CCC MPs.
The move has sparked criticism, with eight candidates supported by Tshabangu vying for National Assembly constituencies.
In Harare’s Mabvuku-Tafara constituency, Tshabangu chose not to field a candidate, leaving the race between Munyaradzi Febion Kufahakutizwi (CCC) and Pedzai Sakupwanya (ZANU PF).
Contrastingly, the CCC, under the leadership of Nelson Chamisa, has strategically unveiled a powerhouse team for the by-elections.
The CCC’s formidable lineup for the by-elections includes:
- Bulawayo South: Watson Nicola Jane (F) CCC
- Cowdray Park: Sibanda Pashor Raphael (M) CCC
- Lobengula-Magwegwe: Gono Erec (M) CCC
- Mpopoma-Mzilikazi: Makaza Desmond (M) CCC
- Nketa: Manduna Obert (M) CCC
- Mabvuku-Tafara: Kufahakutizwi Munyaradzi Febion (M) CCC
- Binga North: Sibanda Dubeko Prince (M) CCC
- Lupane East: Vanya Moyo Bright (M) CCC
- Beitbridge West: Ncube Morgan (M) CCC
The CCC’s strategic move to field candidates in these constituencies underscores its commitment to reclaiming political ground lost through alleged undemocratic practices. With a dedicated and dynamic roster, the CCC aims to bring about positive change and represent the will of the people in these critical by-elections, positioning themselves as a formidable force in the political arena. As the nation anticipates the upcoming polls, all eyes are on the CCC’s lineup, emphasizing their potential impact in the political landscape.