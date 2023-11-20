Women’s Academy For Leadership Speaks On Disputed Zim Polls

Spread the love

Women’s Academy for Leadership and Political Excellence acknowledges the recommendations made by European Union Election Observation Missions – EU EOMs in their final report on the 23 August elections. The Academy has for a very long time noted that unless all outstanding electoral reforms which include aligning Sections 17, 56 and 80 of the Constitution to the Electoral Act, tackling violence against women in politics, cyber bullying and the downward review of the exorbitant Zimbabwe Electoral Commission nomination fees are made, very few women, young women and women with disabilities will occupy leadership positions. #LetsGo5050 #LetHerLead

@followersEmbassy of the Netherlands in ZimbabweDiakoniaOxfam in Southern AfricaEmbassy of Canada to Zimbabwe, Malawi, and BotswanaMinistry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises DevelopFemnet SecretariatOpen Society-AfricaUNDP ZimbabweOxfam, IrelandHivos Regional Office Southern AfricaWomen and Law in Southern Africa – ZimbabweParliamentof ZimbabweUK in ZimbabweEmbassy of Sweden in HarareU.S. Embassy ZimbabweUN WomenEU Delegation to ZimbabweWomen Reform NetworkNetwork of women led Community Based Organisations – Wecobs

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...