Black Rhinos Keep Dream Alive

Spread the love

THE survival dream is still alive for Black Rhinos after the army side clinched maximum points against Sheasham whilst the other relegation threatened teams slumped.

On a day that the majority of the teams in the relegation battle stumbled, Black Rhinos proved their determination with a fighting three points off an equally troubled Sheasham.

The army side who had the slowest start in current campaign are now pushing to avert the fate which saw outfit Cranborne Bullets facing the chop with some games to go.

Knowing that on paper they can still survive, Chauya Chipembere wore the camouflage of resilience on the pitch to heap the pressure on the Construction Boys of Sheasham by registering a 3-2 win.

While fortunes were good for Rhinos, Sheasham have been plunged in a tough situation and they will need to up their game in the final match of the season if they are to survive the dreaded chop.

Meanwhile, Triangle United who are also facing relegation could only manage a draw against CAPS United to level up on points with Rhinos and Sheasham on 35 points with a game to go.

Like most of the teams likely to face the chop, Yadah were also unsuccessful in getting clearance off relegation after losing to Chicken Inn by two goals to one, while ZPC Kariba are still in the relegation equation after picking a point against Simba Bhora.

Meanwhile, on the opposite end of the table, champions Ngezi Platinum Stars celebrated their crown in style after dismantling an already relegated Cranborne Bullets by three goals to one at Baobab Stadium.

At the National Sports Stadium, Dynamos continued their chase for a second place finish after beating Green Fuel by a goal to nil, while FC Platinum gave up on the race with a one-all draw Hwange at Mandava Stadium.

Highlanders have a chance to get back in contention for second spot when they face Manica Diamonds at Gibbo Stadium on Sunday, whilst Herentials and Bulawayo Chiefs clash at the National Sports Stadium on the same day.- ZBC News

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...