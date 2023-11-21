Chiwenga’s Deputy Accuses Own Ex Wife Of Murder Attempt

Explosive Testimony as Deputy Minister Accuses Marry Mubaiwa of Attempted Murder on VP Chiwenga.

The former Health and Child Care Deputy Minister, Dr. John Mangwiro, accused Marry Mubaiwa, the ex-wife of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, of attempted murder. Testifying in a Harare court, Dr. Mangwiro claimed that whenever Mubaiwa entered the ward where VP Chiwenga was admitted, he would be in good health, but upon her departure, he would be unconscious and obtunded.

During cross-examination by Mubaiwa’s lawyer, Ms. Beatrice Mtetwa, Dr. Mangwiro detailed the concerning pattern of Chiwenga’s health deteriorating each time he returned home from medical treatment abroad. He stated, “Each time we took the complainant out of the country for medication, he would come back home well and he would start deteriorating when he got home.”

The former deputy minister further alleged that Mubaiwa took drastic measures, such as ordering everyone out of the hospital ward and, at one point, refusing to take Chiwenga to the hospital, opting instead for accommodation in a hotel. Dr. Mangwiro expressed his concern over the perceived danger, advising against it.

Ms. Mtetwa countered, asserting that her client had no intention of harming Chiwenga. However, Dr. Mangwiro remained steadfast in his claim that Mubaiwa harbored sinister intentions.

In a compelling move, Dr. Mangwiro disclosed that he had requested the installation of a closed-circuit television (CCTV) system in the room where Vice President Chiwenga was located, aiming to monitor and understand the unfolding events.

The shocking allegations against Marry Mubaiwa stem from charges of attempting to kill her ex-husband by allegedly unplugging his life support system in a South African hospital. As the courtroom drama unfolds, the case is poised to shed light on the tumultuous and complex dynamics within the high-profile Chiwenga-Mubaiwa relationship.-Agencies

