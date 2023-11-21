Concern over RioZim employees poor working conditions

THE Zimbabwe Diamond, Allied Mineral Workers Union (ZDAMWU) has expressed concern over the poor working conditions at RioZim and its subsidiaries which has seen employees getting their salaries late.

In an interview with Southern Eye, the union’s secretary-general Justice Chinhema revealed that RioZim advised its workers that their November salaries will be paid in December.

The giant company has been embroiled in a dispute with its workers over infringement of their rights.

“We take note of the frustration that workers of RioZim have today due to the unreliable salary payment. Management of RioZim and its shareholders are required by law to make sure workers live a life commensurate with the work and production they achieve everyday,” Chinhema said.

“But the conditions that this management is subjecting workers to are slavery, which cannot be expected from such a big organisation. The same management is busy intimidating workers for demanding salaries.”

Chinhema said at Murowa, a diamond mining company, workers have been told that their November salaries will be paid in December.

“This is the same situation at Renco, Cam and Motor mines that are operated by RioZim. The ZDAMWU is worried and concerned by this deliberate violation of the law by big corporates such as RioZim,” he said.

“Decent work means a job that enables workers to live a good life in which their basic needs are met, and every working person is entitled to a salary paid in full and on time.”

Chinhema said RioZim was in violation of workers’ rights and indicated that the union would be taking several measures as prescribed by law to demand justice and protection of those rights.

“Difficult as it shall be, the time to deal with stubborn capitalists is now. We are inviting all RioZim workers to think, speak, act and demand with one voice,” he said.

Early this month, the Centre for Natural Resource Governance (CNRG) and ZDAMWU challenged Murowa Diamonds Company in Zvishavane to urgently address labour, salary, benefits and working conditions disputes with its workers.

Indications were that the non-payment of salaries was one of the challenges afflicting Murowa Diamonds, with workers raising concerns over non-payment of salaries, a 14/7 roster that has not been ratified and short-term fixed term contracts — mostly one month.

The workers have also complained about the non-functioning of the works council, non-functional transport system, poor salary scales despite good proceeds from mineral including the Mining Pension Fund which has not been assisting workers.

In a joint statement, CNRG and ZDAMWU called on the management at Murowa Diamonds to address the urgent labour, salary, benefits dispute, and poor working conditions.

RioZim management was not reachable for comment yesterday. NewsDay

