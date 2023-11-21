Constantino Chiwenga Sister’n Law Dies

Vice President Dr. Constantino Chiwenga expressed deep sorrow over the passing of his sister-in-law and his elder brother’s wife, Mrs. Shelter Makarichi-Chiwenga. She succumbed to cancer in the early hours of Saturday and was laid to rest in Hwedza yesterday.

VP Chiwenga, speaking after the burial, described her as a pillar of strength in the family and lamented the late discovery of her advanced-stage cancer, expressing regret that they couldn’t intervene earlier. He extended heartfelt condolences, saying, “May her dear soul rest in eternal peace.”

