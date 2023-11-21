Masvingo City Mayor Aleck Tabe Pledges To Serve With Humility

By His Worship Mayor Aleck Tabe

During this 5 year term

My prayer is – God to grant me with WISDOM in abundance.

WISDOM to lead

WISDOM to serve lives

WISDOM to Prosper the City of Masvingo in the name of Jesus

Proverbs 8 TPT

14 “You will find true success when you find me,

for I have insight into wise plans that are designed just for you.

I hold in my hands living-understanding, courage, and strength.

They’re all ready and waiting for you.

15 I empower kings to reign and rulers to make laws that are just.

16 I empower princes to rise and take dominion,

and generous ones to govern the earth.

17 I will show my love to those who passionately love me.

For they will search and search continually until they find me.

18 Unending wealth and glory

come to those who discover where I dwell.

The riches of righteousness and a long, satisfying life

will be given to them.

19 What I impart has greater worth than gold and treasure,

and the increase I bring benefits more than a windfall of income.

20 I lead you into the ways of righteousness

to discover the paths of true justice.

21 Those who love me gain great wealth and a glorious inheritance,

and I will fill their lives with treasures…

