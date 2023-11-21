Professor Ngwabi M Bhebhe Has Died

-Tribute To Professor Ngwabi M Bhebhe Fare Thee Well The Great Teacher-

By Dr Masimba Mavaza | When I heard the news of his passing, there were so many thoughts and memories that raced through my head. Just like many of you, I thought about the last time I saw him. I immediately had memories of the last telephone conversation I had with him as that particular visit replayed in my mind. I recalled a few special moments from long ago in the halls and the classrooms of the University of Swaziland.

Professor Ngwabi Mulunge Bhebe was a distinguished scholar who obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in History and Geography from the University of Botswana, Lesotho and Swaziland (UBLS) in 1967. He received his Doctor of Philosophy degree in Imperial History from the University of London in 1972.

A celebrated historian par excellence, Professor Bhebe’s academic employment dates back to 1974 when he lectured in history at Faurah Bay College in Sierra Leone, and later at the University of Botswana, Lesotho and Swaziland (UBLS) as well as at the University of Zimbabwe from 1982. In 1985 he was head of faculty at the University of Swaziland. He served as Professor of History at the University of Zimbabwe from 1988 to 1999, and also as external examiner at the universities of Botswana, Malawi and Zambia. Professor Bhebe is a researcher of no mean accomplishments. He has published extensively and has to his name several books as well as articles in internationally refereed journals. In this area, he has received numerous academic honours and awards. He has also presented papers at international conferences.

With regards to administrative experiences, Professor Bhebe is a seasoned university administrator who has gone through the mill, serving as Chairperson of the University of Zimbabwe’s History Department from 1989 to 1992, as well as of the Research Board from 1984 to 1991. He also served as Senior Proctor and ultimately Pro Vice Chancellor of the same university from 1992 to 1995. In 1999, Professor Bhebe was appointed as founder Vice Chancellor of Midlands State University, an institution, which has risen to dizzy heights under his ingenious leadership. Professor Bhebe has made a sterling contribution to the development of higher education both nationally and internationally. He also has a remarkable track record in community service.

Beyond Midlands State University, Professor Bhebe’s academic credentials, vision and leadership have been noticed and recognized as evidenced by the fact that at the time of his passing he served as:

* Zimbabwe representative on the UNESCO Executive Board

* Council Member of the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU)

* Alternate Members of the Governing Board of the Association of African Universities (AAU)

* Founding and Executive Member of the Southern African Regional Universities Association (SARUA)

* Board Member of the Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education (ZIMCHE), and Chairperson of the Council’s Funding and Finance Committee

* Board Members of ZISCOSTEEL Pvt Ltd Zimbabwe, Chairperson of the Human Resource Management Committee and Member of the Finance Committee.

* Country Researcher, and Member of the Management Board of the Hashim Mbita SADC Liberation Struggle Project,

* Non Executive Director of Ngwabi Enterprises.

* Founding Member and second Chairperson of the Zimbabwe Universities Vice Chancellor Association (ZUVCA).

But, it occurred to me that this man whom we consider to be the best educator we had ever been blessed with, was an absolute timeless icon.

Although I sometimes can’t recall what I had for breakfast, that warm and comforting environment Professer Bhebhe created in his classroom remains forever quite vivid in the parts of our brains that experience pleasure.

