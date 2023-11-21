Schools threaten to expel BEAM students over gvt arrears

Spread the love

A senior Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education official has revealed that the government is in BEAM arears for both primary and secondary pupils stretching over five terms and schools are now threatening to send those children home for outstanding fees.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, for professional reasons, the official said these arears have been denting developmental projects at many schools with pupils under BEAM.

The Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, July Moyo, however

confirmed saying the Government has a ZWL$200 billion outstanding bill for the Basic Education Assistance Module (BEAM) programme.

BEAM, a social welfare programme whereby the Government pays tuition fees for the disadvantaged and orphaned children, however, it has over the years been seriously

affected by underfunding.

In a presentation at the pre-budget seminar held at the new Parliament building in Mt Hampden last week, Moyo said: “Mismatch between budget disbursement and cash

release, for example, under the BEAM programme, from the revised budget of

ZWL$86,9 billion, cash availed to date is only ZWL$58,4 billion, leaving a balance of $28,6 billion. Even the revised balance is not adequate to meet the requirements for 2023, as we are currently paying arrears for 2022. The arrears currently stand at ZWL$278 billion.” NewZiana

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...