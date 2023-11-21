Wicknell Chivayo Caught On Camera Loitering In Nairobi’s Energy Landscape

By Farai D Hove | The controversial tenderpreneur Wicknell Chivayo has been spotted in Nairobi, Kenya, standing behind an electricity supply authority billboard. Known for his involvement in energy tenders and his penchant for acquiring lucrative contracts, Chivayo’s presence in Kenya has sparked curiosity and raised eyebrows in the business community.

Chivayo, notorious for his Gwanda solar project, which yielded a swift USD 5 million payment, has a reputation for pursuing opportunities both in business and tender contracts whenever he travels abroad. His track record in the energy sector has been marked by a shrewd ability to secure tenders and turn them into profitable ventures.

While the specifics of Chivayo’s activities behind the Nairobi billboard remain unclear, speculation abounds about his intentions in the Kenyan energy landscape. Given his history of pursuing tender projects to line his pockets, it’s reasonable to assume that Chivayo is eyeing potential opportunities within Kenya’s electricity supply sector.

Kenya has been a hotspot for energy projects, particularly in the renewable sector, with a growing emphasis on sustainable and clean energy sources. Chivayo’s interest in African countries aligns with the continent’s increasing focus on expanding and modernizing its energy infrastructure.

The timing of his visit may also be strategic, considering Kenya’s ongoing efforts to enhance its electricity supply capacity and reliability. Chivayo, with his experience in securing and executing energy tenders, may be positioning himself to capitalize on the emerging opportunities within the Kenyan market.

However, Chivayo’s presence in Kenya is not without controversy. His past dealings, including legal battles and accusations of impropriety, have made him a polarizing figure in the business world. Some may view his activities with skepticism, questioning the ethics and transparency of his ventures.

As Chivayo continues his quest for new tender projects abroad, only time will reveal the true nature of his endeavors in Kenya. Whether he aims to replicate the success of his Gwanda solar project or faces challenges unique to the Kenyan landscape, Chivayo’s presence behind the billboards in Nairobi adds another chapter to his intriguing saga as a tenderpreneur in the energy sector.

