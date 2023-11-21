Zanu PF In Bid To Steal Another CCC Parliamentary Seat

Spread the love

ZANU PF Secretary-General Dr. Obert Mpofu launches the Party campaign for Lupane East Constituency candidate Phathisiwe Machangu in the upcoming December 9 by-elections.

The campaign which is ward based was launched at St Paul Mission, Lupane East Constituency.

He encouraged the Party supporters to rectify the mistake made during the August 23 Harmonized General elections.

ZANU PF candidate lost with 154 votes to the CCC candidate. ZANU PF had 6242 votes while CCC had 6397.

The by-elections were as a result of the recall of the CCC candidate by its interim Secretary General Tshabangu.

ZANU PF aims to reclaim multiple seats, capitalizing on the opposition’s disarray.

Source : Zanu PF

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...