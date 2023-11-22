Bishop Matika Help Family Track Murderers of A Dzivarasekwa Man

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| A popular youthful cleric Bishop Takaendesa Matika in Dzivarasekwa has helped a family from the suburb to track down murderers of its relative who was robbed and killed last year.

Addressing congregants at Samuronda’s (Bishop Matika’s moniker)St Angels Apostolic church,the uncle of the deceased one Mr Masango spoke on how they got assisted by Matika to find out the killers of his nephew.

“This man is God ordained because he helped us a lot to find out closure following the death of my nephew because the police had reached a dead end in investigations.

“What happened when we went to see the corpse in the mortuary really shocked us .Bishop’s aides nearly ran away after he(Bishop) instructed my nephew’s body to ‘find his killers’ and the corpse breathed three times clenching its fists.

“It was terrifying sight ,”narrated Mr Masango.

He then scoffed at those who have been labelling Samuronda as a wizard likening it to the love-hate affair people have with the police.

“ A person will only appreciate a police officer when he or she got assisted but before the help the police officer is your adversary.So when Bishop does retributive antics to those who would have done bad to someone you yell but when its you who has been wronged you thank him for job well done,” added Masango.

According to Masango,in his home area in Mutoko ,Samuronda has made waves after helping the family to track the killers.

“In Mutoko,the name Samuronda is now revered and it strikes fear to all those with evil deeds,”.

Some of the accused are now exhibiting insanity and will be standing trial tomorrow (Monday) and Bishop Matika revealed that more killers will confess .

“I hear 3 of the guys who murdered your nephew are now insane and let me tell you there will be two more who will also start exhibiting insanity.They will also stand trial and when judgement set for February comes they will be slapped with more than 20 years in prison ,”said Matika.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...