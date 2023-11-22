Chigova Burial Set For Saturday

THE body of former Zimbabwe Warriors goalkeeper George Chigova is expected to arrive in Zimbabwe this Wednesday from South Africa, ahead of burial Saturday in Chivhu, the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has announced in a statement.

The 32-year-old passed away suddenly last week in South Africa due to suspected heart complications.

In a statement, the ZIFA saluted Chigova for his contribution to the nation through the most revered sport.

“Chigova was a beloved member of the Warriors family and will be deeply missed.

“His contribution to the national team and the football fraternity in Zimbabwe will never be forgotten,” the mother body said.

He is survived by his wife and three children.

