Govt Blows Millions On Herbert School Of Ideology Building While Renting Stadiums in Rwanda

Spread the love

In the picture is Zanu PF’s new Chitepo School of Ideology building on course for completion as government spends USD110 million, the same amount that can construct a high quality FIFA standard stadium for 40,000 people.

Zimbabwe is currently flying out its soccer team to Rwanda for trainings.

How much does a small football stadium cost?

1000 seats would not be considered much of a stadium – average cost of a moderate venue is around £2.7m per 1000 seats, and so a 40,000 seater would be less than USD108 million.

Massive building Herbert Chitepo School Of Ideology

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...